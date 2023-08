Corporate Deal

Wendel has agreed to sell Constantia Flexibles, a flexible packaging provider, to One Rock Capital Partners LLC for 84 million euros ($92 million) in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. France-based Wendel was represented by a Willkie Farr team including partners Georg Linde and Axel Wahl. Counsel information for One Rock Capital was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 02, 2023, 8:52 AM

nature of claim: /