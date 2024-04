Corporate Deal

Genesee & Wyoming, a short line railroad holding company and portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management and GIC Private Ltd., was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $4 billion. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by debt finance partners Roald Nashi, Linda Zang, Sean McClay and James Boswell.

Transportation & Logistics

April 22, 2024, 10:22 AM

nature of claim: /