Corporate Deal

Thintronics, an electronic materials manufacturer, has secured $23 million in a Series A funding round led by Maverick Capital and Translink Capital. Dallas-based Maverick Capital was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners John Miller and Haim Zaltzman. Counsel information for Thintronics, which is based in Berkeley, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 30, 2024, 10:41 AM

