Corporate Deal

An affiliate of H.I.G. Capital has agreed to acquire property maintenance services provider Axis Europe Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based H.I.G. Capital was advised by a Goodwin Procter team that included partners James Grimwood, Katie Leah and Hugh O'Sullivan. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented the unitranche lenders in connection with the funding of the acquisition. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Hadrien Servais. Counsel information for Axis Europe, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Business Services

August 15, 2024, 11:03 AM