Corporate Deal

Superior Plus Corp. has agreed to acquire Certarus Ltd., a North American low carbon energy solutions provider for $1.05 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Toronto-based Superior Plus was advised by Torys LLP and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. The Orrick Herrington team included partners Adam Kowis, King Milling and Joe Roger. Certarus, which is based in Calgary, Canada, was represented by Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer.

Renewable Energy

December 27, 2022, 10:33 AM