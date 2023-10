Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins and Carey Olsen have guided a committee of lenders in connection with the recapitalization of Luxembourg-based printing, packaging and labeling manufacturer, Flint Group. A consortium of investors led by Alcentra Ltd., Baring Asset Management Ltd., CVC Credit and KKR Credit have taken ownership of the Flint Group. The Carey Olsen team was led by partners Kate Andrews and James Willmott.

