Investment firm Mohari Hospitality has agreed to acquire restaurants, nightlife and entertainment company Tao Group Hospitality from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and other limited partners. The transaction, announced April 17, is expected to close in May. New York-based Mohari Hospitality was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Allie Wein and David Klein. Tao Group was represented by Hughes Hubbard & Reed. Counsel information for Madison Square was not immediately available.

April 18, 2023, 10:20 AM

