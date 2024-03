Corporate Deal

Natural gas producer Comstock Resources announced that it has received a $100 million investment from its majority shareholder Jerry Jones. Jerry Jones was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Doug Rayburn. Counsel information for Comstock Resources, which is based in Frisco, Texas, was not immediately available.

Energy

March 22, 2024, 11:46 AM

nature of claim: /