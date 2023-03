Corporate Deal

Toshiba has accepted an offer by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. to go private for approximately $15.2 billion. Japan Industrial Partners Inc. was represented by TMI Associates and a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included corporate partner Ken Lebrun. Counsel information for Toshiba, which is based in Tokyo, was not immediately available.

Technology

March 24, 2023, 11:36 AM

nature of claim: /