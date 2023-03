Corporate Deal

InvoX Pharma Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd, has acquired F-star Therapeutics Inc. a clinical-stage biotech company focused on bispecific antibodies in immunotherapy, for $161 million. London-based invoX Pharma was advised by Shearman & Sterling and Milbank. F-star, which is based in London, was represented by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and Mills & Reeve.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 09, 2023, 12:14 PM