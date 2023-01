Corporate Deal

WiseTech Global, developer of CargoWise, a transportation and logistics execution platform, announced that it has acquired Envase Technologies for approximately $230 million. Sydney-based WiseTech was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners George F. Schoen and G.J. Ligelis Jr. Counsel information for Envase, which is based in Dover, New Hampshire, was not immediately available.

Technology

January 25, 2023, 11:59 AM