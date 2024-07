Corporate Deal

Investment bank BTG Pactual has acquired M.Y. Safra Bank FSB. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sao Paulo-based BTG was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Grenfel Calheiros and Ravi Purushotham. Counsel information for M.Y. Safra Bank, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 01, 2024, 2:04 PM