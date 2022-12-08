Corporate Deal

Finance of America Companies Inc. has agreed to acquire assets of reverse mortgage lender American Advisors Group in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The transaction, announced Dec. 7, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Plano, Texas-based Finance of America is advised by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Catherine Burns, Michael Chao, William Golden, Gregory Grogan, Peter Guryan, Lori Lesser, Jonathan Ozner and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for American Advisors, which is based in Orange, California, was not immediately available.

December 08, 2022, 9:41 AM