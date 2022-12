Corporate Deal

Investment firm Knox Lane LP announced that it has acquired a majority stake in commercial landscape provider Ruppert Landscape Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Knox Lane was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Hamed Meshki, Evan Roberts, Andrew Chan, Anne Kim, David Nemecek, Justin Solomon and Katie Taylor. Ruppert Landscape, which is based in Laytonsville, Maryland, was represented by a Fox Rothschild team.

Business Services

