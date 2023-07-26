Corporate Deal

Ferrara Candy Co. has agreed to acquire Brazil-based sweets and snacks distributor Dori Alimentos SA in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The transaction, announced July 24, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Oakbrook, Illinois-based Ferrara Candy was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partners Maria-Leticia Ossa Daza and Anna Martini G. Pereira. Counsel information for Dori Alimentos was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 26, 2023, 9:28 AM

nature of claim: /