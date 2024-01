Corporate Deal

Sunergy Renewables is going public through a SPAC merger with ESGEN Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Sunergy Renewables will be listed on the Nasdaq. Sunergy Renewables, which is based in Newport Beach, Florida, was represented by Eversheds Sutherland. The blank check company was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Kevin Crews and Jack Shirley.

Renewable Energy

January 26, 2024, 2:12 PM

