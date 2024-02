Corporate Deal

Greenberg Traurig has guided Garbe Industrial Real Estate in connection with its joint venture with urban investment firm NREP Logicenters. Hamburg, Germany-based Garbe Industrial was advised by Greenberg Traurig partner Peter Schorling. Logicenters, which is based in Stockholm, was advised by Clifford Chance partners Kristina Jaeger and Saskia Myners.

February 09, 2024, 11:09 AM

