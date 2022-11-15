Corporate Deal

TriSalus Life Sciences, an oncology therapeutics company, is going public via SPAC merger with MedTech Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, TriSalus Life Sciences will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $244 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 14, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Westminster, Colorado-based TriSalus is represented by Cooley. MedTech Acquisition, which is based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is advised by Foley & Lardner. Paul Hastings is representing Raymond James Financial, acting as financial adviser to MedTech.

Health Care

November 15, 2022, 8:54 AM