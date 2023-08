Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has advised BofA Securities, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $1.1 billion. The issuance was announced Aug. 15 by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Akamai Technologies. The notes come due 2029. The Davis Polk team included partners Stephen Byeff, Michael Farber, Mark Mendez and Pritesh Shah.

Cybersecurity

August 22, 2023, 11:54 AM

