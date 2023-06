Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Flexpoint Ford has agreed to acquire cloud-based risk management and loan origination analytics software platform Baker Hill, a portfolio company of the Riverside Company. New York-based Flexpoint Ford was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partners Brian Kim and Krishna Veeraraghavan. Baker Hill, which is based in Carmel, Indiana, was represented by a Jones Day team led by partner Cameron Reese.

June 22, 2023, 9:51 AM

