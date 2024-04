Corporate Deal

Centuri Holdings, a utility infrastructure services company, filed with the SEC on April 8 for a $260 million IPO. The Phoenix-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Morrison & Foerster. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., are represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Laura Belkhayat, Ryan Dzierniejko and Michael Hong.

April 09, 2024, 12:42 PM

