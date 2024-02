Corporate Deal

Loopback Analytics, a PSG portfolio company, and integrated care network Acentrus Specialty announced the establishment of a partnership on Friday. Dallas-based Loopback Analytics was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges partners David Gail and Emily Willey. Counsel information for Acentrus, which is based in Irving, Texas, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 09, 2024, 11:16 AM

