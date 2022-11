Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm H.I.G. Capital announced that its portfolio company, Oxford Global Resources, a staffing and consulting services provider, has acquired Hale International. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beverly, Massachusetts-based Oxford Global was advised by Ropes & Gray. Hale International, which is based in New York, was represented by Trowers & Hamlins.

Business Services

November 30, 2022, 8:33 AM