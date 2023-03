Corporate Deal

Unipart Rail Holdings Ltd. has sold railroad equipment manufacturer Westcode U.K. Ltd. to Knorr-Bremse. Financial terms were not disclosed. Munich-based Knorr-Bremse was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner Michael Pruessner. Counsel information for Westcode was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 07, 2023, 8:53 AM