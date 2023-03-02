Corporate Deal

Gentiva has agreed to acquire hospice and homecare provider ProMedica in a deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton; Baker & Hostetler; and Ropes & Gray. The transaction, announced Feb. 27, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Gentiva is advised by Ropes & Gray and a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Christopher Anthony and Andrew Bab. ProMedica, which is based in Toledo, Ohio, is represented by Baker & Hostetler.

Health Care

March 02, 2023, 8:56 AM