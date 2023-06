Corporate Deal

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld counseled Bain Capital Credit in the underwriting of a debt offering worth $1 billion. The issuance was announced Jun. 8 by New York-based Griffin Global Asset Management. The Akin Gump team was led by partners Ryan Dahan, Catherine Goodall and Ranesh Ramanathan.

Investment Firms

June 13, 2023, 11:26 AM

nature of claim: /