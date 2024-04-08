Corporate Deal

Atlas Neon Parent, an of affiliate of the Column Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Atlas Neon Merger Sub has successfully completed the previously announced cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals that is not held by affiliates of TCG and certain other stockholders. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Column Group was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Luke Jennings and Austin Pollet. Hogan Lovells represented the special committee of the board of directors of NGM Bio.

April 08, 2024, 1:47 PM

