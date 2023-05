Corporate Deal

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has agreed to sell its MoGas and Omega pipeline systems to Spire Inc. for $175 million in a deal guided by K&L Gates. The transaction, announced May 25, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. CorEnergy was represented by K&L Gates. Counsel information for Spire was not immediately available.

Energy

May 26, 2023

