Corporate Deal

Pinstripes Inc., a dining and entertainment brand combining bistro, bowling and private event space, is going public via SPAC merger with Banyan Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Pinstripes will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $520 million. The transaction, announced June 23, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Northbrook, Illinois-based Pinstripes was represented by Katten Muchin Rosenman. The blank check company was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by capital markets partners Peter Seligson and Christian Nagler and corporate partners Peter Fritz, Carlo Zenkner and Douglas Gessner. DLA Piper counseled William Blair & Co. and BTIG LLC, acting as financial and capital markets advisor, respectively, to Banyan Acquisition Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 26, 2023, 10:53 AM

nature of claim: /