Corporate Deal

KPS Capital Partners LP has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Princess Yachts (Holdings) Ltd., a luxury yacht manufacturer, in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Latham & Watkins. The transaction, announced Feb. 13, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based KPS Capital is advised by a Paul Weiss team that includes partners David Carmona and Alvaro Membrillera. Princess Yachts, which is based in Plymouth, United Kingdom, is represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by corporate partner Tom Evans.

Transportation & Logistics

February 15, 2023, 9:50 AM