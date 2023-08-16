Corporate Deal

LatAm Logistic Properties SA, a sustainable logistics real estate developer, owner and operator, is going public via SPAC merger with Two. As a result of the merger, LatAm Logistic will be listed on a U.S. stock exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $286 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 15, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. San Jose, California-based LatAm Logistic was represented by a Baker McKenzie team led by partners Mike Fitzgerald, Steven Canner, Joy Gallup and Michelle Heisner. Two, which is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada, was advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole.

Real Estate

August 16, 2023, 10:45 AM

nature of claim: /