Corporate Deal

Elyan Partners announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Oncodesign Services, an oncology and immuno-inflammation pre-clinial services provider, in a deal guided by Bredin Prat and Lamy Lexel Avocats. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Elyan Partners was advised by Bredin Prat. Oncodesign Services, which is based in Dijon, France, was represented by a Lamy Lexel team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 20, 2022, 10:41 AM