Corporate Deal

IEQ Capital has agreed to acquire investment firm EPIQ Capital Group in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and O'Melveny & Myers. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based IEQ was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Brien Wassner and Chaim Theil. EPIQ Capital, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by O'Melveny & Myers. The O'Melveny & Myers team was led by corporate department co-chair C. Brophy Christensen and partner Noah Kornblith.

Investment Firms

September 03, 2024, 12:44 PM