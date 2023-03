Corporate Deal

EagleTree Capital, through its private equity fund EagleTree Partners V, announced the acquisition of business event management firm PRA from private equity firm CI Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based EagleTree was advised by Jones Day. The team was led by partner Andrew Levine. PRA, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Edward Ackerman.

Investment Firms

March 08, 2023, 9:13 AM