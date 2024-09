Corporate Deal

Big Lots has secured $707 million in connection with its debtor-in-possession financing that was approved on an interim basis after it filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell restructuring team that included partners Brian M. Resnick and Adam L. Shpeen.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2024, 1:55 PM