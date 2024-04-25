Corporate Deal

Quanex Building Products Corp. has agreed to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Tyman plc, an international supplier of engineered components, for an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion. The transaction, announced April 22, is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2024. Houston-based Quanex was advised by Foley & Lardner and Travers Smith. The Foley & Lardner team was led by corporate partners Evan Stone, Christopher Babcock and Garrett Bishop. The Travers Smith team was led by partners Andrew Gillen and Ben Lowen. Ashurst represented UBS Group, which acted as financial adviser to Quanex. The Ashurst team was led by partners James Fletcher and Tim Rennie. Counsel information for Tyman, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

April 25, 2024, 2:36 PM

