Protective Life Corp., a U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, together with its subsidiary, Protective Life Insurance Co. has agreed to acquire ShelterPoint Group, a provider of statutory disability, paid family and medical leave benefits. The transaction, announced April 9, is expected to close before the end of the year. Financial terms were not disclosed. Birmingham, Alabama-based Protective Life was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Maynard Nexsen PC. ShelterPoint Group, which is based in New York, was represented by Katten Muchin Rosenman and a Winston & Strawn team.

April 10, 2024, 11:45 AM

