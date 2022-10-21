Corporate Deal

Sudamericana, Agencias Aereas y Maritimas SA has agreed to sell its shipping terminal and logistics businesses in South America, Central America and Florida to transportation company Hapag-Lloyd AG for approximately $1 billion in cash. Chile-based Sudamericana is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Jamin R. Koslowe and Benjamin Rippeon. Counsel information for Hapag-Lloyd, which is based in Hamburg, Germany, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

October 21, 2022, 9:13 AM