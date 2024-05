Corporate Deal

TransDigm Group has agreed to acquire Raptor Labs Holdco LLC, a portfolio company of L Squared Capital Partners, for approximately $655 million in cash, including certain tax benefits. Cleveland-based TransDigm was advised by a Baker & Hostetler team led by partner John Allotta. Counsel information for L Squared Capital and Raptor Labs was not immediately available.

Aerospace & Defense

May 29, 2024, 9:01 PM

