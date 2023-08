Corporate Deal

WaterBridge NDB, a portfolio company of Five Point Energy, entered into a long-term agreement and strategic partnership with WPX Energy Permian, a subsidiary of Devon Energy, for the formation of NDB Midstream LLC. Houston-based WaterBridge was advised by Latham & Watkins and Winston & Strawn. The Latham team was led by partners Lauren Anderson, Jason Cruise, C. Tim Fenn, David Hammerman and Adam Kestenbaum. Devon Energy, based in Oklahoma City, was advised by White & Case.

Energy

August 10, 2023, 9:57 AM

nature of claim: /