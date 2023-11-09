Corporate Deal

Amphitrite Digital Inc., a U.S.-based tours, activities and attractions provider, registered with the SEC on Nov. 7 to raise approximately $10 million in an initial public offering. The St. Thomas, USA-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Hamilton & Associates Law Group and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The team includes Hamilton & Associates partner Brenda Hamilton and Nelson Mullins partner Andrew Tucker. The underwriters, led by Maxim Group LLC, are represented by Harter Secrest & Emery partner Alexander McClean.

November 09, 2023, 11:26 AM

