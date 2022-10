Corporate Deal

Plutonian Acquisition Corp., a blank check company focused on the metaverse technologies, tourism and e-commerce sectors, registered with the SEC on Oct. 4 for a $50 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner Chris Fennell. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Bracewell partner Troy Harder.

Investment Firms

October 06, 2022, 8:21 AM