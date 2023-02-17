Corporate Deal

AlixPartners has agreed to acquire THM Partners, a business restructuring consulting firm, in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Fox Williams. The transaction, announced Feb. 16, is expected to close by the end of this month. Financial terms were not disclosed. Southfield, Michigan-based AlixPartners is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Edward Downer, Andrew Gray and Adam Turteltaub. THM, which is based in London, is represented by a Fox Williams team.

Business Services

February 17, 2023, 8:42 AM