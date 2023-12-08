Corporate Deal

Funds affiliated with Blackstone have agreed to establish a joint venture agreement with Digital Realty Trust to develop four hyperscale data center campuses located in Frankfurt, Paris and Northern Virginia. The data center campuses have a total estimated development cost of approximately $7 billion. New York-based Blackstone was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Michael Chao, Anthony Vernace, Scott Kobak, Tom Lloyd, Wheatly MacNamara and Nancy Mehlman. Digital Realty, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by Latham & Watkins.

December 08, 2023, 11:07 AM

