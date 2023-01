Corporate Deal

1-800-Flowers.com Inc. has acquired the Things Remembered brand, a provider of personalized gifts, in a deal guided by Cahill Gordon & Reindel. Financial terms were not disclosed. Jericho, New York-based 1-800-Flowers was advised by Cahill Gordon. Counsel information for Things Remembered, based in Cleveland, was not immediately available.

Business Services

January 11, 2023, 8:02 AM