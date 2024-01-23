Corporate Deal

Current shareholders of White Hat Capital Partners and funds affiliated with alternative investment firm Magnetar have placed a $45 million investment in Comtech Telecommunications Corp., a 911 emergency services provider. New York-based White Hat was advised by Schulte Roth & Zabel. Willkie Farr & Gallagher guided Magnetar. Comtech, which is based in Huntington, New York, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team. The special committee of the board of directors of Comtech were counseled by Sidley Austin.

Telecommunications

January 23, 2024, 9:40 AM

nature of claim: /