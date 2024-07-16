Corporate Deal

MPE Partners, together with portfolio company Webster Industries have placed a strategic investment in Bar Holdings d/b/a Allor Manufacturing and Plesh Industries. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cleveland-based MPE Partners was advised by a Jones Day team that includes partners Lisa Lathrop and Kevin Samuels. Counsel information for Allor Manufacturing and Plesh Industries, which is based in Brighton, Michigan, was not immediately available.

July 16, 2024, 3:19 PM