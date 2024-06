Corporate Deal

Becton Dickinson was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Loyens & Loeff in a debt offering worth $2.56 billion. The Wachtell Lipton team included partners Joshua M. Holmes, David Lam and Gregory Pessin. Underwriters for the issuance, including BNP Paribas, Barclays, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were counseled by Sullivan & Cromwell.

Health Care

June 05, 2024, 8:58 AM

