Corporate Deal

Bain & Co. announced that it has acquired Umbrage, a customized software developer for the financial services and energy sectors, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Umbrage was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner James Garrett. Counsel information for Bain & Co., which is based in Boston, was not immediately available.

Technology

February 02, 2023, 8:57 AM