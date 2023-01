Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz advised Glendon Capital and Monarch Alternative Capital in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $598 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 5 by Morrisville, North Carolina-based tobacco products distributor Pyxus International Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pyxus Holdings Inc. The Wachtell Lipton team is led by partners Joshua A. Feltman and Benjamin S. Arfa.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 06, 2023, 7:13 AM